Cumberland Gap has eye on playoff berth
Published 4:04 pm Monday, December 5, 2022
ALLEN EARL
Claiborne County Sports Zone
The Cumberland Gap basketball team has been on the brink of a postseason run. Look for seniors Alex Douglas and Braeden Ellison to give the Panthers valuable minutes along with Devin Byrd and Seth Massengill.
The junior class is strong with Noah Yonts, Isaac Brown, Kaleb Powers and Andy Osborne ready to contribute. Ethan Powell is stepping up into a larger role on this team.
The sophomore class with Hudson Harris, Cody Weaver, Tanner Hill and Hunter Wilhoit could be key in providing meaningful minutes off the bench.
The freshmen coming in could provide the nucleus of a district contending team as they gel together with their abundance of talent. Look for this class to continually improve as they progress each season going further.
“Look for us to play about nine to 10 players,” said assistant coach Kent Hatmaker. “We are going to play fast and aggressive and we want to be one of those teams that plays hard against anyone we play. The fans will enjoy coming to the games and watching this team play.”
CUMBERLAND GAP BOYS ROSTER
Alex Douglas
Seth Massengill
Devin Byrd
Braden Ellison
Hudson Harris
Noah Yonts
Andy Osborne
Issac Brown
Ethan Powell
Kaleb Powers
Jacob Surber
Teddy Ingram
Cody Weaver
Tanner Hill
Hunter Wilhoit
Kolton Goins
Jake Johnson
Colton Jones
Gavin Bridges
Jed Bailey
Dameon Daniels
Austin Michael
Cole Adams
CUMBERLAND GAP BOYS SCHEDULE
11/28 Cherokee A
12/2 Grainger
12/3 Gatilinburg-Pittman
12/9 Pigeon Forge
12/13 Washburn A
12/16 Claiborne A
1/6 Claiborne
1/17 Gatlinburg-Pittman A
1/24 Washburn
1/27 Pigeon Forge A
2/7 Alcoa A
2/10 Grainger A
2/13 Cherokee