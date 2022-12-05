Cumberland Gap has eye on playoff berth Published 4:04 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

ALLEN EARL

Claiborne County Sports Zone

The Cumberland Gap basketball team has been on the brink of a postseason run. Look for seniors Alex Douglas and Braeden Ellison to give the Panthers valuable minutes along with Devin Byrd and Seth Massengill.

The junior class is strong with Noah Yonts, Isaac Brown, Kaleb Powers and Andy Osborne ready to contribute. Ethan Powell is stepping up into a larger role on this team.

The sophomore class with Hudson Harris, Cody Weaver, Tanner Hill and Hunter Wilhoit could be key in providing meaningful minutes off the bench.

The freshmen coming in could provide the nucleus of a district contending team as they gel together with their abundance of talent. Look for this class to continually improve as they progress each season going further.

“Look for us to play about nine to 10 players,” said assistant coach Kent Hatmaker. “We are going to play fast and aggressive and we want to be one of those teams that plays hard against anyone we play. The fans will enjoy coming to the games and watching this team play.”

CUMBERLAND GAP BOYS ROSTER

Alex Douglas

Seth Massengill

Devin Byrd

Braden Ellison

Hudson Harris

Noah Yonts

Andy Osborne

Issac Brown

Ethan Powell

Kaleb Powers

Jacob Surber

Teddy Ingram

Cody Weaver

Tanner Hill

Hunter Wilhoit

Kolton Goins

Jake Johnson

Colton Jones

Gavin Bridges

Jed Bailey

Dameon Daniels

Austin Michael

Cole Adams

CUMBERLAND GAP BOYS SCHEDULE

11/28 Cherokee A

12/2 Grainger

12/3 Gatilinburg-Pittman

12/9 Pigeon Forge

12/13 Washburn A

12/16 Claiborne A

1/6 Claiborne

1/17 Gatlinburg-Pittman A

1/24 Washburn

1/27 Pigeon Forge A

2/7 Alcoa A

2/10 Grainger A

2/13 Cherokee