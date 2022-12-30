Rescue squad funds custom fire pump Published 1:15 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

The rash of boat fires experienced along Norris Lake inside the county prompted the Claiborne Rescue Squad to invest in a firefighter water pump. The new pump will be custom-fitted into a custom frame for one of the two rescue boats currently in use by the agency.

The boat, currently on backorder since October due to continuing supply chain problems, is expected to be delivered soon.

Captain Joseph Stacey says the purchase will lower the agency coffers somewhat, with the cost coming in at more than $14,000.

“But it’s something that Claiborne County needs and something that the Rescue Squad is happy to do,” said Stacey.

Firefighters battling any future marina blazes like the ones that consumed houseboats at the Cedar Grove Marina earlier this year, will have a much-improved fighting chance.