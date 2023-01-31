LMU men, women split with Catawba Published 1:22 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

STAFF REPORT

The Lincoln Memorial men’s basketball team won 77-64 Saturday at Catawba 77-64 in a battle of the South Atlantic Conference division leaders.

The No. 3 Railsplitters (20-2, 10-1 SAC) extended their lead in the Mountain Division while the visiting Indians (14-5, 9-2 SAC) fell closer to the pack in the Piedmont Division of the league with the outcome.

Lincoln Memorial led for the balance of the game, taking a 43-33 advantage into halftime and containing Catawba to at least a seven-point deficit for the entirety of the second half.

Graduate guard Quay Kennedy had another banner Saturday at Tex Turner, dropping a game-high 26 points while adding four assists, three rebounds and two blocks. Martez Brown (10 points, 14 rebounds) went for a double-double while Jordan Walters (13 points, nine rebounds, three assists) was one rebound shy of doing the same for the Railsplitters.

Lincoln Memorial shot 47.1 percent (24-51) from the field and 85.7 percent (24-28) at the foul line while limiting the Indians to 31.7 percent shooting. The Railsplitters controlled the boards (44-33) and outscored Catawba 38-22 on points in the paint.

Catawba downs LMU women

Saquita Joyner scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds for LMU in a 54-42 loss Saturday at Catawba.

Lauren Flowers added 11 points for LMU (13-7, 6-5).

Lyrik Thorne had 17 points for Catawba (16-4,9-2).