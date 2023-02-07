Ms. Dottie Williams, 82 Published 10:39 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Ms. Dottie Williams, age 82, of Monroe, Michigan was born October 14, 1940 and passed away February 3, 2023 at her home with her family by her side. She retired from General Motors after 37 years and an active member of the UAW local 14. Dottie enjoyed and loved her family. She was an avid gardener and loved being outdoors. She was a basketball fan and loved Tennessee basketball.

She was preceded in death by her:

Parents: Pascal and Alma Sharp

Sisters: Hilda Braden, and Bessie Johnson

Brother: James Sharp

She is survived by her:

Sons: Kevin Williams, and Keith Williams

Daughter: Karen Arnold

Brothers: Ralph Sharp (Mildred), Monteray Sharp, Bob Sharp, and Luna Sharp (Martha)

Sisters: Joyce Lee (Wayne), and Lorene Collins

Grandchildren: Nicole Arnold, Gregory Arnold, Danielle Williams Emery (Ross), and Keith Williams II

Great Grandchildren: Makenzie Knox, and Jace Arnold

The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 5PM until 8PM in the Claiborne – Overholt Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 1PM in the Claiborne – Overholt Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Tim Sharp, and Rev. Greg Sharp will be officiating. Music will be provided by the Valley Boys.

Graveside Services will be conducted February 9, 2023 following the funeral service in the Brogan Cemetery. Music will be provided by Cayden Brown.

Pallbearers: Steve Collins, Stanley Collins, Tim Sharp, Randy Dykes, Justin Sharp, and Branden Collins

Honorary Pall Bearers: Bud Dykes and Ray McBee

Heavenly Pallbearer: Mike Sharp

– Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home –