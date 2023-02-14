UT named a top producer of Fulbright recipients Published 4:04 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

The University of Tennessee has been named a Fulbright U.S. Student Program Top Producing Institution for the fifth consecutive year. Fourteen students and recent graduates were offered Fulbright awards for the 2022-23 academic year. UT ranks third among SEC schools.

Each year, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announces the top-producing institutions for the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, the federal government’s flagship international educational exchange program. The Chronicle of Higher Education published the list on Feb. 10.

“Once again, we can all be proud of being named a Fulbright U.S. Student Program top-producing institution,” said John Zomchick, provost and senior vice chancellor. “We never take this designation for granted because we know how much work goes into the application process — work that’s done by our students and supported by our outstanding faculty and staff. Our student Fulbright Scholars are spreading the Volunteer spirit throughout the world and bringing honor to the campus.”

UT submitted 40 candidates for the 2023-24 competition. Fulbright screening committees trimmed the list to 25 UT candidates as national semifinalists. Final award selections will be made in April.

FulbrightBadge-05The Fulbright Program was created in 1946 to expand perspectives through academic and professional advancement and cross-cultural dialogue. The program provides awards to approximately 8,000 students, scholars, teachers, artists and professionals each year from the United States and 160 other countries. Since its inception, the Fulbright Program has given more than 400,000 participants the opportunity to study, teach, conduct research and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns.

