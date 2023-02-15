LMU recognized for affordability Published 7:31 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Lincoln Memorial University has received a new accolade in recognition of its affordable programming in relation to its peers. The award comes from Colleges of Distinction, a resource whose cohort of schools is selected based on the quality and breadth of hands-on experiences in lieu of the popular rankings model.

On the heels of a nationwide conversation about college tuition and student debt, the Affordable Colleges of Distinction award aims to guide cost-conscious students and parents through the often opaque world of college financing. LMU stands out among the other Colleges of Distinction as one with notable financial costs and outcomes.

“LMU is honored to be named a 2022-2023 College of Distinction member for multiple awards; one of which is “Best Colleges for Affordability,” said Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Lindsay Haywood, DBA. “Our enrollment management team does a great job of assisting families in the college search process, as it can be overwhelming for some. Once a student is committed to LMU, our financial aid team takes over to assist with student aid via scholarships, grants, work-study opportunities and loans. As families continue to choose LMU over other colleges and universities, our teams are fine tuning their ability to aid in this process. I’m proud of our success with recent admissions classes and our constant focus on effectively serving families.”

“How to pay for college is a near-universal question at the top of new students’ minds,” said Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer at Colleges of Distinction. “LMU has demonstrated to us that its students are graduating with manageable debt and careers that help them thrive.”

Fewer than 150 institutions have been selected as Affordable Colleges of Distinction, making LMU one of a kind.

“Our calculations look at a number of factors related to cost,” said Schritter. “It’s important for us to remember that not all students are coming from the socio-economic background, and so we have incorporated weighted variables that adjust for family income relative to net price.”

Colleges of Distinction’s methodology is informed by institutional data published by the U.S. Department of Education. Those on the list showed low net prices that were directly proportional to student household income. For LMU’s listing, visit https://collegesofdistinction.com/school/lincoln-memorial-university/.

Beyond net price, Colleges of Distinction also took into account the graduates’ median debt and mean earnings data. These were then controlled for each school’s location, size, public/private affiliation status, and percentage of Pell grant recipients, altogether earning LMU a spot among the most affordable.

“Our Affordable Colleges of Distinction are not just those with a low sticker price; they exemplify a solid return on a student’s investment,” Schritter added. “LMU has shown us that an engaging, real-world education doesn’t have to break the bank.”

Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is in Harrogate, Tennessee. For more information about the undergraduate and graduate programs available at LMU, contact the Office of Admissions at 423.869.6280 or email at admissions@LMUnet.edu..

Since 2000, Colleges of Distinction has been committed to honoring schools throughout the U.S. for true excellence in higher education. The member schools within the Colleges of Distinction consortium distinguish themselves through their dedicated focus on the undergraduate experience. Its website provides dynamic college profiles, customized tools, and resources for students, parents and high school counselors. For more information, and to learn how to become a College of Distinction, visit www.CollegesofDistinction.com.