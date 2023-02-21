Area Happenings Published 5:06 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all area events to: jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net.

FEB. 22

• MEDIC Regional Blood Centers will host its next local Blood Drive on Feb. 23 at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more info, log onto: www.Medicblood.org.

FEB. 27

• Powell Valley Electric Cooperative will hold its regular monthly board of directors meeting on Feb. 27, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the New Tazewell Office, located at 420 Straight Creek Road.

MARCH 3

• The Claiborne County Soil Conservation District is holding its Annual Tree Day on March 3, beginning at 8 a.m. at the New Tazewell Walmart and at 9 a.m. at Harrogate City Hall. Christmas pines, Elderberry and Sargent Crabapple are on order. Pines are free; all other species are $1 each. For more info, call Kim at: 423-626-3811, ext. 101.

MARCH 4

• Echo Acres Farm is hosting the Claiborne County Soil Conservation District Fruit Tree Grafting and Pruning Demonstration on March 4, beginning at 9 a.m. All supplies and lunch will be provided. All attendees will be given rootstock, scion wood and hands-on instruction for pruning and grafting apple trees. The trees will be taken home by each attendee for planting. Dr. Lockwood from U.T. will facilitate the event. Echo Acres Farm is located at 3205 Cave Springs Rd. in Tazewell. To RSVP, or for more info, call 423-525-3811, ext. 101 or email: ClaiborneSCD@netscape.net.

MARCH 25

• The Friends of the Claiborne County Public Library will host a Pancake Breakfast fundraiser on March 25, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the New Tazewell Methodist Church. The breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, applesauce, coffee and juice. There will be a donation of $6 per breakfast. All proceeds go to The Friends of the Claiborne County Public Library.

• Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage Plans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).