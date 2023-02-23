Joyce Sue Holt, 73 Published 4:23 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

Joyce Sue Holt, age 73, of Tazewell, TN was born May 17, 1949, after a long illness Joyce went to her Heavenly home, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and June Long.

Joyce is survived by her husband 55 years Ronnie Holt. Son Chris (Teresa) Holt. Granddaughter Megan (Jacob) Macklin. Grandson Spencer (Lydia) Holt. Great grandchildren Maggie and Jace Macklin. Sister Phyllis (Eddie) Cupp. Brother Charles (Judy) Nolan. Niece Charlene Ward. Nephew Corey Nolan. As well as a host of other family and friends.

In her younger years Joyce loved to be out in nature; walking, looking at flowers, bird watching, anything that got her outside. But her favorite thing was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Minister: Rev. Tim Cosby

Singers: The Epperson Family

Pallbearers: Spencer Holt, Jacob Macklin, Eddie Cupp, Dewayne Holt, David Snow, and Jason Helton

Honorary Pallbearer: Jace Kristopher Macklin