Greeneville ousts Lady Bulldogs from postseason Published 10:22 am Friday, February 24, 2023

CLAIBORNE COUNTY SPORTS ZONE

The Claiborne Lady Bulldogs, fresh off a round one tournament win over Cherokee lost Feb. 18 to Greeneville, 75-30.

Allie Jones led Claiborne with 10 points and Taylor Pressnell added seven.

Lauren Bailey led Greeneville with 28 points.