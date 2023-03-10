Margaret Chumley Peters, 86 Published 11:06 am Friday, March 10, 2023

Margaret Chumley Peters went home to be with the Lord on 3/1/2023 in the home of her daughter in Knoxville and after a strong fight against Breast and Lung Cancer. She gave her life to Jesus at age 12 and until her death at age 86 was a mighty Prayer Warrior. She used her spiritual gift of hospitality her whole life both in her community and her church, New Beginning Baptist Church (NBBC) 2305 Hwy 63, Cumberland Gap, Tn 37724, of which she was a charter member. A celebration of Life service will be held on Sat. March 18, at 1pm at NBBC and her wishes are to send donations in lieu of any flowers to NBBC, PO Box 188, Arthur, Tn 37707. We will have a time for anyone to share a memory, then food and fellowship at NBBC.