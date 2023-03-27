Cops gather for mock trial Published 4:29 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

A project designed to familiarize those on the scene at critical law enforcement times went off without a hitch during “Cops in Court” – a training exercise centered on all things driving under the influence.

Terry Wood and Linda Sharer with the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference spearheaded the project funded by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Attorney General Jared Effler of the 8th Judicial District hosted the exercise at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate.

“Cops in Court” allowed area police officers from 11 departments to learn just what all goes on from the preparation stage of a court case through actually giving testimony during a trial. This time, officers participated in a mock DUI case where they “practiced” the stages running the gamut from initial contact through court testimony.

Participating agencies included the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Claiborne County Sherriff’s Office along with the Tazewell Police and Lincoln Memorial University Police Departments.

Other area law enforcement agencies who participated in the exercise were Jacksboro, Caryville and LaFollette Police Departments along with the Campbell, Scott, Union and Fentress County Sheriff’s Offices.