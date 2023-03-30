Public Records – March 29, 2023 Published 6:41 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

Compiled by Jan Runions

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Tyler Robinson-aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care, evading arrest (motor vehicle), failure to yield for emergency vehicle, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule II and a schedule IV controlled substances for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, tampering with evidence, violations of traffic control device (stop sign), open container and light laws, violations of the rules of the road (failure to signal, failure to drive within traffic lane, littering)

• Donnie Seals-driving under the influence (fourth offense), speeding, violation of the seat belt law

• Arlen Lambert-resisting stop/halt/frisk

• Whitney Day-possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule II and a schedule VI controlled substances for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, accessory after the fact

• Windell Holt-revoked bond for a violation of probation on theft of property under $1,000

• Johnny Monday-capias/bench warrant for arson

• Matthew Chadwell-capias/bench warrant for felony evading arrest, violation of probation for felony evading arrest

• Christopher Lowry-violation of probation for driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license

• Anna Painter-violation of probation for possession of a schedule IV controlled substance with intent to sell

• Rhonda Mize-violation of probation for possession of methamphetamine

• Jason Fultz-failure to appear for aggravated statutory rape and delinquency of a child

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Chad A. Green-resisting arrest, driving on a revoked license, violations of the registration (expired, improper display of tag) and financial responsibility laws

• Joseph N. Key-speeding 66/45

• Cameron A. Leight-speeding 50/30, driving an ATV on a roadway

• Shelley Renee Roberts-speeding 47/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Brandon T. Arwood-speeding 46/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Kayleigh C. Robbins-speeding 80/45

• David Zalman Farber-speeding 66/45

• Timothy Diran Townsend-speeding 66/45

• Trevor Alexander Lowe-speeding 65/45

• Shelley Elaine Honeycutt-speeding 50/30

• Samaria M. Elder-speeding 64/45

• Gracie S. Wells-speeding 64/45

• Matthew McIntire III-speeding 64/45

• Jordan Alexander Langley-speeding 49/30

• Sydnee C. Saksa-speeding 63/45

• Meghan Elizabeth Brock-speeding 63/45

• Vanessa Nicole Payne-speeding 48/30

• Garrett G. Mojica-speeding 62/45

• Sonja Elizabeth Dodson-speeding 47/30

• Steven Tyler Pommier-speeding 47/30

• Brittany L. Roop-speeding 47/30

• Aimee Madisyn Lefevers-speeding 47/30

• Hannah Elizabeth Luft-speeding 61/45

• Jason Tyler Hatfield-speeding 43/30

• Cory M. Braden-violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

• Judy L. Louthan-violations of the driver’s license (expired), registration and financial responsibility laws

• Wesley J. Ellison-violations of the light and registration laws

• Justin R. Sweet-violation of the noise law (muffler)

• Bryan S. Hoskins-violations of the vehicle window tinting, address change and financial responsibility laws

Tazewell Police

Dept.

• Rodney Walker-contributing to the delinquency of a minor, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of barbiturates with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, driving on a revoked license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Jazzmen Ruiz-underage consumption, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Cody James Kilgore-speeding 68/45

• Andrew William Demko-speeding 65/45

• Jeffery Lynn Daniels-speeding 64/45

• Ronald Flynn Batey-speeding 64/45

• Alexander Dean Weaver-speeding 57/45

• William Eric Hatfield-violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

• Joshua Harold Allen-violation of the hands free/cell phone law