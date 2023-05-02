LMU advances to SAC baseball tournament championship series Published 3:35 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

LMU Athletics

The Lincoln Memorial baseball team toppled No. 2 seed Wingate 17-6 Sunday night at Ron Christopher Field to advance to the South Atlantic Conference championship series.

The No. 6 seed Railsplitters (30-16) rode four-hit games from Chris Hall, Carson Boles and Jared Hancock to beat the Bulldogs (32-18) for the second time in as many days and win the pod hosted by Wingate. Lincoln Memorial will play No. 1 seed Newberry on Sunday, May 7 at 4 p.m. in the opener of the championship series.

Lincoln Memorial never trailed after scoring four runs in the first inning, but the Bulldogs cut the deficit to 5-4 after the third inning. The Railsplitters scored the next 11 runs unanswered, including 7 in the eighth inning, to put the game away.

In addition to Boles and Hancock, Ryan Kurth and Mitch Petzelt hit home runs to jumpstart the Lincoln Memorial offense. Boles (4 RBI), Hancock (3) and Kurth (3) plated the most runs for the Railsplitters.

Eli Edds (6-3) was credited with the win after tossing 4.1 innings and striking out five, while Wingate’s Collin McDougall (2-2) suffered the loss after giving up four runs in 1.1 innings of work.

The Railsplitters will be looking for their first SAC Tournament title since 2018 when they take on the Wolves in a best-of-3 series that begins Sunday at Smokies Stadium in Kodak.