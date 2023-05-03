Johnny N Debusk, 72 Published 11:42 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Johnny N Debusk, age 72, of Tazewell, TN passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at home with his loving family by his side. Born on September 12, 1950 Johnny was saved at an early age in November 1959 and was a member of Blairs Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Nola DeBusk of Tazewell, TN. Brother Delano Bryant of Florida. Sisters Marie Kell and Margaret Williams both of Tazewell.

Johnny was survived by his wife of 47 years Colene DeBusk of Tazewell. Son John and Sue Ann Houston of Lone Mountain. Grandson Dale Houston of Lone Mountain. Brother George DeBusk of Tazewell. Special bonus granddaughters Heather and Katie Tarver of Tazewell and Niece Tessa Kitts of Chatsworth, Georgia. Several nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

The family would like to say a very special “Thank you” to Taylor Slone at University of TN Medical Center Hospice Services, for such loving care during this time.

The family will receive friends Thursday May 4, 2023 from 5 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday May 5, 2023 at 11 AM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

Officiating: Pastor Kenny Williams

Obituary: Tessa Kitts

Pianist: Megan Poore

Singer: Terry Keck

Pallbearers: David Kell, George DeBusk Jr., Roger Williams, Dustin Kitts, Brent Tarver, and Dale Houston

Honorary Pallbearers: Matthew England, Earl Kitts, Jim Young, and Jimmy Johnson