Public Records Published 11:38 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Joshua Bud Harvey-domestic assault

• Billie Jean Hale-criminal impersonation, violation of probation for criminal impersonation, failure to appear for criminal impersonation

• Deidra Melanie Fultz-possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule VI for resale, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, violations of the motor vehicle bumper and financial responsibility laws

• Robert Lloyd Deary-reckless driving, evading arrest in a motor vehicle, driving on a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain traffic lane, violation of the financial responsibility law

• William J. Allen-possession of drug paraphernalia

• Christopher Ryan Seal-outstanding state warrant for possession of a firearm and evading arrest

• Christopher Dewey Hubbard-violation of community corrections for the sale of a schedule III controlled substance

• Cori Elizabeth Wheet-failure to appear for simple possession of marijuana and violation of the seat belt law

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Shawn W. Parker-domestic assault

• Shawn W. Partin-possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of marijuana for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Tracy Beal-criminal trespassing, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, failure to exercise due care, reckless driving, evading arrest, failure to yield for an emergency vehicle, speeding 60/45, driving on a revoked license, violations of the traffic control device, open container and financial responsibility laws, violations of the rules of the road (passing on the shoulder of a road, driving on a roadway laned for traffic),

• Matthew Barnett-retaliation for past action, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

• Melanie Browning-possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, public intoxication

• Megan L. Loope-possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule III and a schedule VI controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Haley B. Smith-theft of merchandise (shoplifting), criminal conspiracy

• Shannon W. Meade-theft of merchandise (shoplifting), criminal conspiracy

• Nicole D. Nichols-failure to exercise due care

• Jessica Danielle Poore-driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, failure to maintain traffic lane, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Jessie Edward Taylor Daugherty-speeding 70/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Daniel L. Casteel-speeding 63/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Josh Yeary-speeding 61/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Skyla Johnson-speeding 51/30

• Anthony Logan Heifner-speeding 65/45

• Freddie Chumley-speeding 65/45

• Dale G. Oislen-speeding 50/30

• Patsy Jo Collingsworth-speeding 64/45

• April Summer Turner-speeding 64/45

• Raines D. Jordan-speeding 63/45

• Candice Karen Middleton-speeding 63/45

• Stacey Lynn Prater-speeding 63/45

• Elizabeth Maggie Emery-speeding 63/45

• Jimmy Valentine-speeding 63/45

• Chasity J. Canupp-speeding 48/30

• Tammie Hill-speeding 47/30

• Maggie Ann Savard-speeding 61/45

• Stasha S. Hatfield-speeding 61/45

• Carroll Gibbons-speeding 61/45

• Alexander B. Margaritas-speeding 61/45

• Carly R. Sandefur-speeding 46/30

• Ashley Renee Welch-speeding 46/30

• Sabrina Jo Day-speeding 46/30

• April Kristen Hughes-speeding 60/45

• James Michael Ortner-speeding 60/45

• Isayiah C. Rush-speeding 45/30

• Roger Tyrone Branham Jr.-violation of the light law

• Robert Burton-violation of the light law

• Robert Griffin-driving on a revoked license, violation of the light law

• Sarah E. Morehouse-violation of the vehicle window tinting law

• Josef Nicley-public intoxication

• Donnie Bishop-public intoxication

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Tina R. Phillips-assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct

• Mark Joseph Sturgill-criminal trespassing, attempted theft of property under $1,000

• Dalton R. Shurley-possession of prohibited weapons, possession and sell of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of barbiturates, possession of a schedule V controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license

• Christian Alexander Cunliffe-possession and sell of marijuana, possession and sell of methamphetamine, possession of barbiturates, possession of a schedule II and a schedule V controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, violations of probation for theft, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for theft of property, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia

• Katie Lee Eldridge-possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Larrance Cole-speeding 68/45, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Brandon Scott Miracle-speeding 62/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Sheriva Lynn Shrout-speeding 74/45

• Jamie Renee Penilla-speeding 74/45

• Claston T. Davidson-speeding 73/45

• Jayden Kyle Douglass-speeding 72/45

• Grace Marie Dean-speeding 70/45

• Norma Conn-speeding 70/45

• Matty Leanne Tanner-speeding 69/45

• Christopher Anthony Crump-speeding 69/45

• William Pearl Ball Jr.-speeding 68/45

• Janice June Morgan-speeding 67/45

• Noel Wade Peacock-speeding 66/45

• Marvin R. Proffitt-speeding 65/45

• Michael E. Miracle-speeding 64/45

• Bill T. Lunsford-speeding 64/45

• Michael Eric May-speeding 63/45

• Ella Froehlich-speeding 62/45

• Gannan Anders Leverson-speeding 58/45

• Benoit Phillip Baldwin-speeding 56/45

• Aleksey Theodore Nodell-speeding 54/45

• Jennifer L. Daniels-violation of the child restraint device law, failure to yield traffic right of way

• Hunter Blake Lowe-violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

• Richard Bailey-violation of the traffic control device law

• Jerry Clyde Clawson-violation of the rules of the road (improper traffic lane change)

• Dalton Louthen-violation of the light law, driving on a revoked license

• Whitney Nicole Elliot-violation of the light law

• Jessica Rojas-driving on a revoked license

• Benjamin Hopson-driving on a revoked license

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

• Kelsey Leighsha Sexton-failure to appear for speeding and violations of the driver’s license and financial responsibility law