Heupel to kick off SEC Nation on July 18 Published 4:44 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, the 2022 Associated Press Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year, will kick off SEC Nation with a live appearance on Lower Broadway at 7 p.m. on July 18 as part of SEC Football Media Days.

Fans are encouraged to attend the one-hour show, which will air live on ESPN2 and SEC Network and originate from Broadway and Fourth Avenue. GRAMMY-nominated band Midland will headline a free concert following the show at 8 p.m.

The Broadway Bridge will be closed for construction in July. Show and concert attendees should plan extra time to travel downtown with detours on Demonbreun and Church or by entering downtown from the east.

Heupel and Vol players Joe Milton, Omari Thomas and Jacob Warren take their turn at SEC Media Day on July 20 at the Grand Hyatt. The event is making its first appearance in Tennessee.

Taking over a program that was 3-7 prior to his arrival, Heupel has returned Tennessee to national prominence in just two seasons. He’s won 13 of his last 16 games highlighted by victories over rivals Alabama and Florida and a 31-14 triumph over ACC champion Clemson in the 2022 Orange Bowl. Heupel owns seven ranked victories, which is the most through the first 26 games of any UT head coach in history.

In 2022, Tennessee secured its first 10-win regular season since 2003 with Heupel becoming just the third Vol coach in the last 60 years to achieve that feat in his first or second season. Meanwhile, Neyland Stadium has returned to glory, drawing six sellouts for the first time since 2007 with the Vols posting an undefeated 7-0 home mark.

Heupel and the Vols open the 2023 season in Nashville when they take on Virginia at noon on Sept. 2 in Nissan Stadium. Tickets for the Nashville opener are on sale now through the Nashville Sports Council and Nissan Stadium via Ticketmaster.com.