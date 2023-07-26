Unemployment in Tennessee reaches record low Published 10:45 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

THE CENTER SQUARE

Tennessee reached an all-time low of 3.2% unemployment in June, matching the 3.2% mark set in June 2022.

The rate had been 3.3% in both April and May after being 3.5% in January and February.

The national unemployment rate also dropped one-10th of a percentage point in June to 3.6%.

The state added 9,500 jobs between May and June with the government sector having the largest month-to-month growth.

The other job growth areas included the professional and business sectors as well as manufacturing.

The state has 84,600 new jobs since June 2022 with the largest gains coming in education and health services over that period. Also growing were the leisure and hospitality and government sectors.