Assaults, thefts, DUIs top sessions pleas Published 3:12 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

BY JAN RUNIONS

jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net

Claiborne Sessions Court saw several plea agreements recently having to do with assaults, thefts and incidents of driving under the influence, including one for Jeremy Asher Sulfridge.

Sulfridge, 23, charged with one count each of assault and possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days confinement. He was given credit for any jail time served since Feb. 8. This sentence also runs concurrently with violations of probation cases.

Jeremy J. Laws, 42, charged with one count each of assault and public intoxication, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation, Laws must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines. He is barred from any contact with his victim. Laws is eligible for unsupervised probation once all monetary obligations are met and he is found to be fully compliant.

Paul Haley, 58, charged with one count of assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation. As a condition of his probationary status, Haley must have all monetary obligations paid in full by Jan. 18, 2024 and must provide proof of completing an anger management class. He is barred from any contact with his victims and cannot be on their property.

Joshua Diehl, 32, charged with one count of assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 25 days confinement. Diehl was given credit for 25 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines. Diehl is eligible for unsupervised probation once all monetary obligations are paid in full and he is found fully compliant.

Joseph Andrew Mason, 25, charged with one count of assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Mason must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and complete a mental health assessment. He must also either maintain full-time employment or show monthly to the court proof of having searched for a job. Mason must also complete an anger management class.

Jason McMurry, 48, charged with vandalism under $1,000 and theft under $1,000, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 14 days confinement. McMurry was given credit for 14 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $50 per month in court costs and fines. He must also pay to his victim restitution in the amount of $560 within 30 days of release. McMurry also forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. He is barred from any unlawful contact with the victim.

Mark Alderman, 50, charged with one count of theft under $1,000 was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days confinement. Alderman was given credit for 6 days of jail time already served. He is barred from the Claiborne Medical Center property except for any medical emergencies. This sentence runs concurrently with all prior cases.

Houston Hatfield, 23, charged with one count each of driving under the influence and the improper disposal of a dead animal, was sentenced to an effective two years ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Hatfield was given credit for any time served at arrest. He must pay at least $50 per month in court costs and fines and must complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety. This sentence runs concurrently with all prior cases.

Melissa Marie Lawson, 39, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence and possession of a schedule I controlled substance. Lawson was granted a deferred judgment of one year and sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervise probation with 30 days confinement. She was given credit for two days of jail time already served. Lawson must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and ordered to complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. She may receive jail credit for proof of inpatient treatment. Her driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.