Public Records Published 4:08 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Trenedy Reed Jr.-possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the driver’s license law, failure to appear for speeding and violation of the registration law (expired)

• Billy Lee Hatfield-possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, violation of the registration law (switched tags)

• Kristen Danielle Horne-capias/bench warrant for introduction of contraband into a penal facility and possession/casual exchange of methamphetamine

• Christopher Nole Pittman-violation of probation for reckless aggravated assault, failure to appear for two counts assault

• Jeremy Michael Abbott-violation of probation for domestic assault

• Edward Lee Housley-failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia

• James Drewey Brooks-public intoxication

• Retha Erica Ranell Campbell-public intoxication

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Harold Von Royce Hatfield-aggravated assault, resisting arrest, falsifying a report

• Matthew Young-criminal trespassing, theft of merchandise (shoplifting), possession of methamphetamine

• Christal Lee McVey-criminal trespassing, violation of probation for a drug-related incident, failure to appear for theft involving merchandise, criminal trespassing and violation of the seat belt law

• Cory Mills-theft of merchandise

• Christina M. Palverento-falsifying a report

• Paul McAfee-falsifying a report

• Marvin Owen Turner-speeding 63/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Felicia N. Coburn-speeding 37/20, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Neil Chase Granhand-speeding 69/45

• Howard Dixon Crowder-speeding 52/30

• Caleb Harrison Pratt-speeding 64/45

• Daniel Hall-speeding 63/45

• Gabriela B. DeAbreu-speeding 63/45

• Melissa L. Wilburn-speeding 38/20

• Ricky Arrowood-speeding 61/45

• James D. Brown-driving on a suspended license

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Amy Ortez (aka) Amy Susan Willett-violation of Protection of Life, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, violation of the registration law (alter, falsify or forge vehicle title/assignment/plates

• Amelia Daniels-introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance

• Charles Brad Epperson-possession of a schedule V controlled substance, possession of marijuana, failure to appear for tampering with evidence, driving on a revoked license and violation of the registration law (improper display of tag)

• Mary Lambert-possession of marijuana, violation of the seat belt law (driver)

• Mark E. Alderman-theft under $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Christopher Isaac Shiver-capias/bench warrant for child abuse/neglect/endangerment, failure to appear for driving on a suspended license and violation of the light law

• Aftan Felicia Bussell-mittimus (leaving rehabilitation), violation of probation for theft under $1,000, failure to appear for theft involving merchandise under $1,000, driving on a revoked license and violation of the seat belt law

• Christine Kay Youtsey-speeding 65/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Eqabal Musani-speeding 73/45

• Clifford Ray Sims-speeding 72/45

• Ryan McCoy Brock-speeding 68/45

• Wendy Jo Morrison-speeding 67/45

• Richrd Allen Day-speeding 66/45

• Emmanuel Joseph Jessee-speeding 66/45

• Katherine Vanderveen-Slaven-speeding 66/45

• Dumebi Jennifer Onwumeh-speeding 65/45

• Lola Stephany Davis-speeding 64/45

• Mary L. Partin-speeding 64/45

• Thanh Nguyen-speeding 57/45

• Robert W. Slayton-violations of the seat belt (passenger) and open container laws

• Cody Lee McGinnis-violation of the traffic control device law

• William Wilson-driving on a revoked license

• Kayla Johnson-driving on a suspended license

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

• Taylor Brook McNew-theft of property, simple possession of a controlled substance, violation of the rules of the road (use of an off-road vehicle on the highway), speeding, violations of the registration (must be carried) and financial responsibility laws

• John Michael Polisena-speeding 53/35, driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for driving on a suspended license