Boat ramp back in business Published 6:52 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

What was to have possibly taken until the end of August to complete is about to reopen to the delight of fishermen and boaters alike. The newly dedicated Judge Williard J. Brogan Boat Ramp is expected to officially open on Monday, Aug. 7 if things go as planned.

Claiborne County Mayor Joe Brooks said following the dedication ceremony earlier today (Friday, Aug. 4) that the boat ramp parking lot will undergo striping over the weekend. There are 91 total parking spaces, 74 of which will be used by boats, according to Brooks.

The entire parking lot has been given a fresh, thick coat of asphalt. The ‘wildlife refuge’ area, previously left untouched when the lot underwent its initial enlargement, has been cleared away.

The second portion of Phase I will occur this winter when the ramp itself will be upgraded.

The temporary closing of the boat ramp during the peak summer season caused quite the controversy as pleasure boaters and serious fishermen realized an alternate access to Norris Lake would need to be ferreted out. Some were quite concerned about possible interference with the fishing tournaments scheduled for the summer and early fall. Those tournaments generate a substantial amount of revenue to the county each year.

Swift turn-around times have cut this portion of phase I of the project length by more than three weeks.

The project is a cooperative effort between the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Valley Authority.