Claiborne County public records Published 12:06 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Thomas Arnold Casteel Jr.-aggravated domestic assault

• Joey Patterson-violation of Protection of Life

• Brittany Reshae Brooks-criminal impersonation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of a schedule I, a schedule II and a schedule IV controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence

• Jerry Lee Johns-theft of property, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance

• William J. Allen-violations of probation for aggravated assault and kidnapping

• Jimmy Wayne Stapleton-violations of probation for driving under the influence and possession of a schedule III controlled substance, failure to appear for possession of a schedule III controlled substance

• Ray Dean Bryan-failure to appear for public intoxication and disorderly conduct

• Stacy Ann Harville-driving on a revoked license, speeding, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Julian Wayne Gibson-driving on a revoked license

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Chasity Ann Thomas-domestic assault

• Bobby Lee Thomas-aggravated burglary, theft under $1,000

• Robert James Lickliter-theft of merchandise (shoplifting)

• LeeAnn Nacole Norton-capias/bench warrant for two counts possession/manufacture/sale/delivery of a schedule II controlled substance and failure to appear on a felony charge

• Casey Lee Davis-failure to exercise due care

• Cody M. Seals-driving under the influence, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Danielle Holt-speeding 62/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• MaKenzie R. Krauss-speeding 66/45

• Eugene Douglas Rains-speeding 66/45

• Kevina Grace Loper-speeding 51/30

• Jace Bailey-speeding 65/45

• Gina M. Noguera-speeding 61/45

• Joyce Lawson Laws-speeding 46/30

• Rachell Nickell-violation of the leash law (dog at large)

• Dennis Ramsey-violation of the leash law (dog at large)

• Paul McAfee-public intoxication

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Keith House-driving under the influence (fourth offense), failure to exercise due care, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, driving on a revoked license, violation of rules of the road (improper traffic lane change), violation of the financial responsibility law

• Augustin Flores Garcia-driving under the influence, speeding, violations of the open container, driver’s license and financial responsibility laws

• Joshua Lewis-failure to exercise due care, speeding, violations of the driver’s license (failure to carry/display/exhibit), registration (no proof of proper endorsement) and financial responsibility laws

• Joshua Matthew Van Buren-failure to exercise due care, violation of rules of the road (failure to signal)

• Bello Veronica Hernandez-speeding 74/45, violation of rules of the road (improper traffic lane change), violation of the financial responsibility law

• Tara Faith Ferguson-speeding 67/45, violation of the registration law

• Amanda Rose Clark-speeding 67/45, violation of the address change law

• Lazaro Nunez Cardoso-speeding 65/45, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Rebecca Kathleen Lorenz-speeding 55/45, violation of the address change law

• Edward Glen Williams-speeding 71/45

• Jessica L. McMullen-speeding 70/45

• Theresa Marie Robertsen-speeding 69/45

• Felipe Dominguez Mota-speeding 69/45

• David Allen Saylor-speeding 69/45

• Vinh Van Mai-speeding 68/45

• Betty Sue Mayes-speeding 68/45

• Jeffery W. Beach-speeding 67/45

• Tristyn Alexander Bennett-speeding 67/45

• Ashlie Storm McGregor-speeding 66/45

• Shane Alan Trombley-speeding 66/45

• Tanner Morgan Ramey-speeding 66/45

• Josiah Mark Halberg-speeding 66/45

• Victoria Lynn Warner-speeding 66/45

• Ginny Lynn Marie Burks-speeding 66/45

• Chandra Danielle Bakeer-speeding 66/45

• Mark Geoffrey Phillips-speeding 65/45

• Dylan Ray Slaven-speeding 65/45

• Jerry Robert Keck-speeding 64/45

• Albert M. Sturgeon-speeding 64/45

• Adam Paul Johnson-speeding 63/45

• Brandon Craig Moyers-speeding 63/45

• Josiah Patrick Solak-speeding 63/45

• James Ryan Walters-speeding 63/45

• Kristie Dawn Wilder-speeding 62/45

• David Scott Goins-speeding 62/45

• Eunice Mildred Dunn-speeding 62/45

• Michael Ray Williams-speeding 62/45

• Bobby Lee Russell-speeding 61/45

• Kathy S. Childers-speeding 61/45, speeding 53/45

• Jacob Aaron Perdue-speeding 60/45

• Allison Ruth Belton-speeding 59/45

• Kyle C. Cornelius-speeding 58/45

• Anthony W. Cox- speeding 57/45

• Michelle R. Owens-speeding 57/45

• Dustin Louise Callow-speeding 57/45

• Veronica Ann Hounshell-speeding 56/45

• Timothy Jared Daniels-speeding 56/45

• Kevin Charles Heller-speeding 55/45

• Laura Anne Mann-speeding 55/45

• Mark Johnson-speeding 53/45

• Markell Hubbard-violations of the seat belt, child restraint device, driver’s license (failure to carry/exhibit) and financial responsibility laws

• Jessica Mae Eads-violation of the seat belt law

• Daniel Edward Long-violation of the traffic control device law

• Alexander James Stone-violation of the traffic control device law

• Kristen Lynne Brock-violation of the traffic control device law

• Timothy Alan Howard-violation of the traffic control device law

• Jimmy Lee Veach-violation of the light law

• Bridgett Ford-driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Kayla Johnson-driving on a suspended license

• Jonathon David Ratliff-driving on a suspended license

• Christina Day-driving on a suspended license

• Samantha Jean Seal-violation of the anti-noise law

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

• Troy M. Collins-driving under the influence, evading arrest, reckless driving, simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, failure to maintain traffic lane, driving off-road vehicle on highway, driving without a valid driver’s license, violations of the seat belt, registration (unregistered, improper display of tags) and financial responsibility laws

• John Anthony Honeycutt-driving under the influence, violations of the registration (expired, driving unregistered vehicle) and financial responsibility laws.