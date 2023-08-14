Lois Lee Rowland-Hill, 83 Published 8:30 am Monday, August 14, 2023

Lois Rowland Hill, age 83, of New Tazewell, TN was born February 28, 1940 to Ruby and Edna (Caylor) Rowland in Tazewell, TN. Lois was raised with her older sister, Mabel, whom she loved, looked up to, and turned to throughout life, and her fraternal twin sister, Louise, who was always a partner and friend in all things.

She was saved at a young age, baptized in Powell River, and was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. However, several years ago, she moved her church membership by letter to Dogwood Heights Baptist Church in Tazewell.

Lois graduated from Claiborne County High School in 1958 and was the Class Secretary. After graduation, she worked for Louis Spillman at the Progress Printing Company in Tazewell, TN. She was a Bookkeeper for Payne Motor Company in New Tazewell, TN and Cumberland Gap Provisions in Middlesboro, KY. In 1982, Lois and her husband, Roger, built and operated Tazewell Motor Lodge during the Knoxville World’s Fair then sold it after one year. In 1986, she was co-owner of Jim Brown Supply Company with Roger, Jim and Opal Brown in Middlesboro, KY until it sold in 1998.

On September 15, 1961, Lois exchanged wedding vows with Roger Lynn Hill at the Tazewell Baptist Church by Rev. Joe Day in Tazewell, TN. Roger was a devoted husband. He was Lois’ friend and classmate from grade school through high school; however, they did not date until after Roger was discharged from the Army. They raised two daughters: Karen and Valerie. Karen married Dan Lioce and they have two children: Rebecca Boggs Sowri (husband Anthony) and Matthew Lioce.

Valerie married Bob Moucha. They have one daughter, Emily Moucha. Roger and Lois, along with their three grandchildren, also had one great-granddaughter, Ellora Sowri.

For 52 years, Lois and Roger enjoyed married life together until Roger’s death on January 31, 2014, which sadly separated them. Although it took Lois a long time to get through the grieving process, she remained strong by leaning on God, family, and friends. She again found pleasure reading, planting her many daylily-flower beds, and taking care of her two cats. Lois always had a uplifting story to tell her friends at PJ’s Beauty Salon, in Tazewell, where Lorena Roark and Kim Bolden had been styling her hair every week for more than 30 years. Lois was warm-hearted, kind and generous. She was a faithful and fun-loving mother, relative, and friend. Each night before Lois went to sleep she would always say, “I love everybody!”

Lois Lee Rowland-Hill passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at home surrounded by love from her daughter, Valerie, son-in-law, Bob, and granddaughter, Emily.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby and Edna (Caylor) Rowland, her loving husband, Roger Lynn Hill, her sisters, Mabel Rowland Smith and Louise Rowland Rouse, a special brother-in-law, Charles Hill, and many beloved aunts, uncles, and dear friends.

Lois is survived by her daughters, Karen (Hill) Lioce and husband Dan, Valerie (Hill) Moucha and husband Bob, her grandchildren, Rebecca Sowri and husband Anthony, Matthew Lioce, and Emily Moucha, her great-granddaughter, Ellora Sowri, her brother-in-law, J.B. Smith, and a special sister-in-law, Carlene Hill, several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 13, 2023, from 1:00 – 3:00 pm at the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel in New Tazewell, TN with the funeral service at 3:00 pm. A graveside service will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, New Tazewell, TN where Lois will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Funeral Officiant: Lois’ Pastor, Travis Pressnell

Singers: Dogwood Heights Church Singers

Songs: “Sweet By and By”; “Uncloudy Day”; “Everyone Will Be Happy Over There”; “I’ll Fly Away”

Pallbearers: Doug Cheek, Josh Goins, Louis Poore, Brent Potter, Larry Pressnell and Matt Robertson.

Honorary Pallbearer: Bob Moucha

Our family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Suncrest Hospice for the loving care that they provided to our mother. We wish to recognize her medical care providers by name: Dr. Brent Neal, Jay Davis, Yvonne Denney, Gayle Chittum, John D’Lugos, Michaela Edds, Felecia Fultz, Vivian Knuckles, Amy Lee, Bridgette Meyers, Jodi Russell, Mother’s primary nurse, Andrew Ayers.

She loved each of you the same.

We would also like to thank Smokey Mountain Medical for providing excellent service and the medical equipment that our Mother needed.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.