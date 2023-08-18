LMU training staff trains with local EMS Published 11:30 am Friday, August 18, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

The Lincoln Memorial University athletic training staff participated in emergency management training alongside Claiborne County EMS recently to further expand their knowledge on emergency management situations in an effort to ensure the best possible care for student-athletes.

Director of Claiborne County EMS Derrick Shetterly spoke about the relationship between local EMS and Lincoln Memorial University.

“There has always been a great relationship between LMU and local EMS,” he said. “I don’t think there’s ever been any issues between the two, and we look forward to continuing a close relationship with the university. The communication between the university and the local EMS is great. Training together allows us to not only educate the trainers on staff with the school, but also our first responders. We’re really looking forward to keeping it going as the seasons progress.”

Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Medicine Clint Gibson spoke on the importance of the relationship between Lincoln Memorial University and local EMS.

“This is one of the most important relationships we can have as an athletic training staff,” he said. “If something goes wrong, worst case scenario, these will be the people who we call on. We’re going to be working together hand-in-hand to take preventative measures for injuries, or apply potentially life-saving care. Making sure we’re on the same page communicating and knowing the steps that each other are going to take is of the utmost importance.”

Associate Athletic Director for Sport Performance & Student Athlete Well-Being Don Grigsby elaborated on how valuable the relationship with Lincoln Memorial University and Claiborne County EMS is.

“We are very fortunate to have the relationship that we do with Claiborne County EMS,” he said. “The Claiborne County EMS is an extension of our LMU Sports Medicine Team. Having this valuable resource is an example of how we are prioritizing our student-athletes health and well-being. Taking a medical timeout and having our medical teams collaborate prior to the start of our athletic seasons ensures everyone is on the same page before a potentially life-threatening injury or illness occurs. Preparation is a key to success.”