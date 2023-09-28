Public Records
Published 11:00 am Thursday, September 28, 2023
Compiled by JAN RUNIONS
The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.
Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office
- Thomas Schooler-domestic assault
- Ryan Warren-sexual battery
- Sharon Fultz-violation of Protection of Life, possession of methamphetamine, public intoxication
- Lindsey Keck-capias/bench warrant for violations of the light and registration laws, violations of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for possession of a schedule V controlled substance, driving on a revoked license and violations of the driver’s license (failure to exhibit/carry), registration and financial responsibility laws
- Jerry Inman-violaton of probation for leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and driving on a revoked license
- Carlena Greene-violation of probation for driving under the influence, failure to appear for violation of the rules of the road (driving on roadways with vehicle not registered for laned traffic)
- Ryan Phipps-violation of probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance
New Tazewell Police Dept.
- Shena M. Ford-criminal trespassing, burglary, theft of merchandise (shoplifting)
- Martha Laster-speeding 75/45, violation of the financial responsibility law
- Brenda Foust-speeding 64/45, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws
- Joshua F. Ogle-speeding 63/45, violation of the driver’s license law (failure to provide license)
- Robert Vandergriff-speeding 69/45
- Blair D. Jarred-speeding 69/45
- Eric Davis-speeding 67/45
- Jordan Wombles-speeding 67/45
- Clydas Lee Hall-speeding 51/30
- Shirley Patterson-speeding 65/45
- Gerald Foster Jr.-speeding 64/45
- Cooper Newman-speeding 64/45
- Dennis Ray Wilson-speeding 49/30
- Heather Nicole Rouse-speeding 49/30
- Stephanie Kate Miracle-speeding 63/45
- Nathaniel Blake Partin-speeding 47/30
- Robert W. Moucha-violation of the traffic control device law
- Jodi M. Collins-driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law
- Cassandra D. Dalton-driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law
- Tazewell Police Dept.
- Shayne Partin-reckless driving, driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law
- Todd Allen Sparks-failure to exercise due care
- Rondy C. Cupp-failure to exercise due care
- Vicki Jo Coots-failure to exercise due care
- Alexander Jay Goodpastor-speeding 69/45, violation of the registration law
- William Franklin Hamilton-speeding 67/45, violation of the registration law
- Carl Steven Kilgore-speeding 70/45
- Denver D. Calhoun-speeding 67/45
- Miguel Reyes-speeding 67/45
- Michael Lee Bowen-speeding 66/45
- Janice Hinton Holloway-speeding 66/45
- Johnny Allen Whitsell-speeding 66/45
- Carrie Reneau Rimer-speeding 66/45
- Richard Gerald Collins-speeding 64/45
- Isabelle Mae Litteral-speeding 63/45
- Patrick Joseph Eldridge-speeding 59/45
- Leslie Sue Merker-speeding 55/45
- Steven Lynn Fultz-violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws
- Kaleigh Elizabeth Mehlhom-violation of the traffic control device law
- Bruce Walker Jr.-violation of the traffic control device law
- Carl Jackie Lawson-violation of the traffic control device law
- Billy Dean Smith-violation of the traffic control device law
- Dustin Montgomery Whitaker-violation of the traffic control device law
- Charles Earl Daniel-violation of the traffic control device law
- William Lee Brown-violation of the traffic control device law
- Nicholas Edward Hatfield-violation of the hands free/cell phone law