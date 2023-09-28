Public Records Published 11:00 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

Thomas Schooler-domestic assault

Ryan Warren-sexual battery

Sharon Fultz-violation of Protection of Life, possession of methamphetamine, public intoxication

Lindsey Keck-capias/bench warrant for violations of the light and registration laws, violations of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for possession of a schedule V controlled substance, driving on a revoked license and violations of the driver’s license (failure to exhibit/carry), registration and financial responsibility laws

Jerry Inman-violaton of probation for leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and driving on a revoked license

Carlena Greene-violation of probation for driving under the influence, failure to appear for violation of the rules of the road (driving on roadways with vehicle not registered for laned traffic)

Ryan Phipps-violation of probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance

New Tazewell Police Dept.