Cumberland Mountain Festival coming to Middlesboro Published 3:03 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

By Jordan Brooks

jordanbrooks@middlesboronews.com

Festival organizers prepare for the upcoming Cumberland Mountain Fall Festival on Oct. 13-14, and say this year should be its biggest festival yet.

The festival runs along Cumberland Avenue between 19th and 24th streets, and will feature artists, inflatables, rides and Silly Safari petting zoo.

“This should be the biggest festival that we’ve ever had. We’ve got a lot of crafters, vendors, food, food trucks,” said Jon Grace with Bell County Tourism. “We also got a car show on Saturday the 14th, a cornhole tournament both days and a brand new carnival coming this year with bigger rides than we’ve had in previous years.”

Artists who will appear at the festival include:

Oct. 13

Jason Ellis – 6 p.m.

Marty Brown – 7 p.m.

Matthew Hickey – 8 p.m.

Taylor Austin Dye – 9 p.m.

Oct. 14

Johnny Morgan – 4 p.m.

Foster Meeks – 5 p.m.

Taylor Reed – 6 p.m.

Aughter – 8 p.m.

Saving Abel – 9 p.m.

“I’m personally really excited about an artist we have coming, a country singer named Taylor Austin Dye, that is just absolutely amazing,” Grace said. “I like rock music, but I’m looking forward to seeing her.”

Grace says the festival will also feature a car show, during which contestants can enter their cars into a dyno test to measure vehicle force, torque and power, in a test that evaluates engine power.