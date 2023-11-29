UT to host 1st, 2nd round of volleyball tournament Published 10:41 am Wednesday, November 29, 2023

NEWS REPORT

After enjoying one of the best regular seasons in program history, the eighth-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament and were selected as the No. 10 national seed.

Competing as the No. 3 seed in the Stanford quarter of the bracket, Tennessee opens with the 23-7 High Point, the champions of the Big South, for a 6:30 p.m. first serve on Friday at Food City Center. The Lady Vols will also play host to No. 6 seed Western Kentucky and Coastal Carolina, who also face off Friday at 4:30 p.m. Fans can purchase all-session passes now at AllVols.com for $10. Parking will be free for all matches.

This is the 18th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. UT’s seeding marks the highest in school history, and it’s the first time the Lady Vols have hosted the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament since 2011, when Tennessee was the No. 11 seed—the previous program-best seeding.

This is the third consecutive trip to the dance for UT and the fourth under head coach Eve Rackham Watt (2018, 2021, 2022, 2023). The Orange & White head into the tournament 24-4 overall and 15-3 in SEC play. The Lady Vols finished second in the league, the conference with a tournament-best eight bids.

In Tennessee’s previous appearances under Rackham Watt, it advanced to the second round of the tournament after first-round wins over Colorado State (2018) and North Carolina (2021). Last year, the Lady Vols fell short in a five-set battle to Purdue in the first round.

For Rackham Watt, this is her 12th postseason appearance as a coach–fourth as head coach. She made the NCAA Tournament eight times as an assistant at North Carolina. Rackham Watt also made four postseason trips as a player.