Claiborne County public records Published 11:30 am Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Compiled by Jan Runions

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Randy Yeary-aggravated burglary, driving under the influence, speeding 79/45, violation of the rules of the road (driving on roadway lanes for traffic), violation of the financial responsibility law

• Robert McDonald-burglary (motor vehicle), theft over $1,000, vandalism under $1,000

• Carrie Leonard-driving under the influence (second offense), violations of the implied consent and financial responsibility laws, driving on a revoked license

• Christopher Lowry-simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance

• Travis Rutherford-capias/bench warrant for possession/manufacture of methamphetamine and violation of the light law

• Walter Turner-violation of probation for driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for driving on a suspended license

• Elizabeth Grisham-failure to appear for driving on a suspended license

• Jason Latimer-failure to appear for driving on a suspended license

• Dominique Gordon-failure to appear for public intoxication

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Yetosha Alexander-six counts possession of a legend drug, one count each possession of methamphetamine and criminal impersonation

• Garbriel Orion Qualls-speeding 61/45, violation of the registration law

• Kira J. Lukancic-speeding 61/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Robert Allan Wilson-speeding 75/45

• Darleen Hernandez-speeding 74/45

• Christopher Michael Castro-speeding 64/45

• Noemy Nichole Goodre-speeding 49/30

• Judy E. Seals-speeding 48/30

• Kristen Amber Ayers-speeding 62/45

• Tameeka L. Bull-speeding 47/30

• Shanna Marie Gaerke-speeding 61/45

• Michael Anthony Meyers-speeding 46/30

• Joshua A. Payne-violation of the traffic control device law

• Christina M. Palverento-driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Raymond P. Myers-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Jeremy L. Wells-violation of the registration law (improper display of tags)

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Faye Bolden-violation of Protection of Life, public intoxication

• Sammie Carroll-violation of a secured bond (jumped bail)

• James Michael Murphy-failure to exercise due care

• Silas Ethan Speers-speeding 66/45, violation of the registration law

• Noah Thomas Monroe-speeding 64/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Charles E. Delph-speeding 82/45

• Steven James Fischer-speeding 79/45

• Nihal Dayal Kodavarti-speeding 75/45

• Lonnie David Guy-speeding 74/45

• Angela Gale Haynes-speeding 70/45

• Carly Grace Puckett-speeding 70/45

• David Reynoso-speeding 70/45

• Jason Matthew Steele-speeding 69/45

• Tyler William C. Roberts-speeding 68/45

• Brahim Hamza-speeding 68/45

• Heathen Logan King-speeding 68/45

• Billy Ray Perkins-speeding 68/45

• Jonathan Christopher Molai-speeding 67/45

• Madison Paige Carey-speeding 67/45

• Gena Michelle Burnette-speeding 67/45

• Anna Irene Callebs-speeding 47/25

• Angela Marlena McBride-speeding 66/45

• James Michael McWilliams-speeding 66/45

• Luke Bradly Moore-speeding 66/45

• Hannah Alyse Welp-speeding 65/45

• Mark Anthony Croley-speeding 65/45

• Kelsi Shantel West-speeding 65/45

• Apoorvmakarand Sarang-speeding 65/45

• Paul Russell Deas-speeding 65/45

• Trenton Lee Carlon-speeding 64/45

• Amanda Kylene Yeary-speeding 61/45

• Jude Avery Peckinpaugh-speeding 58/45

• Rodney Maurice Jones-speeding 56/45

• Howard Andrew Foster IV-speeding 55/45

• Ashley Nicole Nantz-violations of the traffic control device and registration laws

• Bradley Aaron Chittum-violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

• Samantha Hillier-violation of the rules of the road (improper traffic lane change), driving on a revoked license

• Atheer Zuhair Shaaya-violation of the rules of the road (making improper traffic turn)

• Joshua Love-driving on a suspended license