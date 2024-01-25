25 student athletes named to Dean’s List Published 11:58 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

Twenty-five members of the Tennessee football program were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester with 13 Volunteers also receiving their degrees.

It was a record-setting fall semester for Tennessee football as the program scored over a 3.00 GPA for third consecutive semester, including its highest fall semester GPA.

To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, a student-athlete must produce a term GPA between a 3.50 and 4.00 and complete 12 credit hours. The list includes: Tim Amet, Parker Ball, Mekhi Bigelow, Ben Bolton, Charlie Browder, Arion Carter, Cody Duncan, Max Gilbert, Christian Harrison, Caleb Herring, Gus Hill, Khalifa Keith, Vysen Lang, Gaston Moore, Kalib Perry, Nathan Roberts, Nathan Robinson, Navy Shuler, John Slaughter, Javontez Spraggins, Alton Stephens, Tyree Weathersby, Kaleb Webb, Carson Whitehead and Caleb Williams.

In addition, 13 football student-athletes officially received their degrees for the fall semester. That group includes: Michael Bittner (Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication Master’s), McCallan Castles (Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication Master’s), Kurott Garland (Communication Studies), Kwauze Garland (Communication Studies), Isaac Green (Mechanical Engineering), Roman Harrison (Communication Studies), Ramel Keyton (Communication Studies), Jackson Lampley (Management), Ollie Lane (Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication Master’s), Austin Lewis (Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication Master’s), Matthew Salansky (Kinesiology), Elijah Simmons (Communication Studies) and Javontez Spraggins (Sociology).

The Vols’ academic success has translated onto the field. The 2023 season saw Tennessee win at least nine games in back-to-back seasons and 20 victories over the last two seasons. UT finished No. 17 in the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches polls following a 35-0 blanking of Iowa, who finished as high as No. 22.