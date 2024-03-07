Search warrant results in three drug arrests Published 4:08 pm Thursday, March 7, 2024

On March 5, 2024, detectives with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Drug Investigations Division executed a narcotics search warrant at 1826 Back Valley Road in Speedwell.

Upon execution of the search warrant, detectives recovered approximately 1.52 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, roughly 1.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, marijuana repackaged for resale, Gabapentin pills repackaged for resale, Suboxone pills, scales, repackaging bags, a large amount of US currency believed to be from the profits of the illegal sale of narcotics and other unlawful paraphernalia.

During the execution of the search warrant, Bobbie M. Moyers of Speedwell, TN, was taken into custody. Joshua L. Hopper and Phillip D. Meredith were also found at the residence and taken into custody. Charges are as follows:

Bobbie M. Moyers – Possession of Methamphetamine for resale, Possession of Schedule III for resale, Possession of a Schedule V for resale, Possession of Schedule VI substance for resale, ª • Maintaining a Dwelling, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Child Abuse and Neglect, and Possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony.

Joshua L. Hopper –Outstanding failure to appear warrant for Domestic Assault

Phillip D. Meredith – Outstanding failure to appear warrant for possession of schedule III substance; Possession of Schedule III Substance