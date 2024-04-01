Fairy Tale ending

Published 8:25 pm Monday, April 1, 2024

By Special to The Claiborne Progress

First grade students at Midway enjoyed a fairy tale ball complete with costumes recently. Students were encouraged to dress as their favorite fairy tale character, and they turned the gym into a ballroom! The ball was to celebrate all students had learned throughout their reading unit on fairy tales. School officials say it was a great way to end their unit of study. (Photo submitted)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

 

First grade students at Midway enjoyed a fairy tale ball complete with costumes recently. Students were encouraged to dress as their favorite fairy tale character, and they turned the gym into a ballroom! The ball was to celebrate all students had learned throughout their reading unit on fairy tales. School officials say it was a great way to end their unit of study. (Photo submitted)

More News Main

Entries being accepted for Judy Barton Memorial Tourism Scholarship

Tenn. lawmakers change Super Bowl public records bill, could still keep documents closed for years

Claiborne County Health Department to celebrate National Public Health Work

LMU-DCOM Medical Students Celebrate 2024 Match Day

Print Article
  • newsletter signup