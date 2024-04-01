Fairy Tale ending
Published 8:25 pm Monday, April 1, 2024
- First grade students at Midway enjoyed a fairy tale ball complete with costumes recently. Students were encouraged to dress as their favorite fairy tale character, and they turned the gym into a ballroom! The ball was to celebrate all students had learned throughout their reading unit on fairy tales. School officials say it was a great way to end their unit of study. (Photo submitted)
First grade students at Midway enjoyed a fairy tale ball complete with costumes recently. Students were encouraged to dress as their favorite fairy tale character, and they turned the gym into a ballroom! The ball was to celebrate all students had learned throughout their reading unit on fairy tales. School officials say it was a great way to end their unit of study. (Photo submitted)