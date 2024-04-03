Walters State students named Coca-Cola Scholars Published 5:38 pm Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Staff Report

Two students from Walters State Community College have been recognized as Coca-Cola Scholars and named to the All-Tennessee Academic Team.

​​Two students from Tennessee were awarded scholarships by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. Kelly Nguyen, a biology major from Sevierville, was named a Coca-Cola Gold Scholar and received a $1,500 scholarship. Melody Hawkins, a social work major from Jefferson City, was named a Coca-Cola Silver Scholar and received a $1,250 scholarship.

Walters State President Dr. Tony Miksa said, “I congratulate both and wish them the best as they transfer to complete their bachelor’s degrees.”

Miksa added, “Melody and Kelly have distinguished themselves through scholarship, leadership, and service to the college,.”

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation handpicks the top 150 community college students from across the United States. These students are nominated by college administrators and selected based on their outstanding academic achievements, exceptional leadership skills, active participation in college activities, and remarkable community service.

Awards are given out in partnership with Phi Theta Kappa, an international honor society for community college students.

​​”The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a rich legacy of providing financial aid to exceptional students at community colleges,” stated Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are delighted to collaborate with Phi Theta Kappa to expand the opportunity for more deserving students to accomplish their academic objectives and support the future leaders of the global community.”