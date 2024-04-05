News from Cumberland Gap High School Published 1:44 pm Friday, April 5, 2024

Academic News

• EOC Test Prep is happening in most classrooms as students and teachers are preparing for the upcoming test. Testing will take place from April 16-25. Students are encouraged to have perfect attendance on these days, scheduling doctors appointments for later days or after school.

• Attendance incentives: To achieve perfect attendance for the month of March, students will be entered to win a Stanley tumbler.

• Any students with zero unexcused absences will be rewarded with an incentive trip to the Knoxville Zoo in May.

•For 1st block homerooms that have perfect attendance for the week before Spring break, administration will reward the entire class with breakfast.

• Students were recognized for their outstanding achievements for the past nine weeks with all A honor roll and A and B honor roll.

FFA News

Cumberland Gap FFA attended the TN State FFA Convention in Gatlinburg, TN, on March 24-27, 2024. Here are some highlights for the trip.

• Cumberland Gap received the Superior Chapter award for the year, highlighting the membership roster and program of activities completed.

• Six senior students received TN FFA State Degrees for their supervised agricultural experiences, community service and FFA activities: Gabby Massengill, Breanna Mason, Shelbie Medley, Ally Cilenti, Jefferson Davis and Kenzie Hatmaker.

• One student represented East TN in the Agricultural Communications Proficiency award area. She competed against a student from Middle and West TN for state honors, Breanna Mason.

• One student represented East TN in the Creed Speaking Leadership Development Event., Leevi Goins, he won 2nd place for the state of Tennessee.

• There were four Career Development Event Teams:

● Food Science – aroma, triangle test and food math calculations: Melayne Rose, Brandy Branscomb, Jessie Davis, Briley Colinger

● Milk Quality – milk defect tasting, dairy vs non-dairy product comparison, cheese tasting and characteristics identification, Shelbie Medley, Gabby Massengill, Mahala Walker, Codie Lackey.

● Environmental Science & Natural Resources – native and invasive species identification, land judging, waste management scenario, Levi Moore, Landon Eldridge, Jaden Pearman, Gavin Bridges.

● Quiz Bowl – exam covering all aspects of FFA, Shelbie Medley, Gabby Massengill, Breanna Mason, Ally Cilenti.