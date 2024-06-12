2 arrested after shooting targets, striking occupied ATV Published 4:50 pm Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Two men have found themselves in trouble after target shooting and hitting an occupied ATV in the Clear Creek area of Bell County.

On Saturday, June 8, Bell County Deputies Hunter Luttrell, Jody Risner, and Sgt. Frank Foster responded to an area on Little Clear Creek Road after receiving a complaint of two men shooting and striking an ATV, according to a report from WRIL.

Once on scene the deputies found that 23-year old Thomas Nolan Syverson of Pensacloa, Florida, and 23- year old Kirby Smith of Slatfork, Kentucky, had set up targets facing the roadway. The men had been shooting and struck the top of an occupied ATV causing it to splinter into fragments inside the cab of the vehicle.

The men were located in a cabin in a wooded area next to the roadway known for ATV travel. Deputy Luttrell found “copious amounts” of spent shell casings on the ground along with multiple firearms on the premises, according to the citations.

The men admitted to making the targets, shooting at them, and used Tannerite all in a direct line of the ATV trails.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Both Syverson and Smith were arrested and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center charged with wanton endangerment – 1st degree. Each is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.