Tennessee argues against Title IX rule changes

By Jon Styff

The Center Square

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti and Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman argued for an injunction against the Biden administration’s Title IX overhaul in Kentucky federal court.

The two states are joined by Indiana, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia in the first lawsuit to be heard on the topic. Overall, 26 states have sued over the Title IX changes.

The rule changes include new definitions for sex discrimination and harassment and require K-12 schools and colleges to allow transgender competitors in women’s sports along with using locker rooms and bathrooms.

“The Biden Administration’s assault on Title IX would end 50 years of protections and fairness.

Coleman said. “Kentucky and Tennessee are leading the national effort in urging the court to block this rule that violates the Constitution and common sense.”

The administration has threatened federal funding for schools that don’t comply with the rule.

The attorneys general argued the new U.S. Department of Education rule violates parental rights, repeals free speech protections and undermines due process.

“We don’t want our schools and universities wasting money preparing to enforce a rule that may well be struck down,” Skrmetti said. “While we fight over the rule’s constitutionality, the money that would be spent on retraining and compliance to implement radical gender ideology could instead go toward educating our kids.”