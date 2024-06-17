Kentucky federal judge issues injunction against Title IX rules in 6 states Published 2:40 pm Monday, June 17, 2024

By Jon Styff

The Center Square

A Kentucky federal judge issued a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s Title IX overhaul on Kentucky.

The injunction comes in a case filed by Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia and comes less than a week after a federal judge in Louisiana issued a similar ruling in a case filed by Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and Idaho.

The Kentucky preliminary injunction only impacts the six states that were part of the lawsuit, along with the Christian Educators Association International.

The new rules finalized by the Department of Education and which are supposed to go into effect Aug. 1 expand the definition of sex discrimination to include gender identity and pregnancy, but the agency didn’t issue any rules relating to transgender athletes. Among the changes include a prohibition on single-sex bathrooms and locker rooms and requirements that a school use pronouns based on a student’s preferred gender identity.