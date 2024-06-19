Family Justice Center holds Diaper Dash at TNT Published 1:28 pm Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Claiborne County Family Justice Center held their first annual Diaper Dash at TNT Primary School on Friday, June 14. Their list of partners included the school’s Family Resource Center, Second Harvest Food Bank, Live Free Claiborne, Servolution Health Services, The Claiborne County Health Department, Persevere, The Hill Church, Helping Mamas and the Homesteading in Claiborne County group.

For the drive-through event each family was provided with diapers and baby wipes, frozen baby food and other household products, fresh fruit and other food items. They were also able to get information on safe sleep and car seat usages.

“The Claiborne County Family Justice Center is here to support victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, elder abuse and intimate partner violence because it’s not always between people who are married or live together,” Denise West said. “We’re here to support those families and one of the major drivers of domestic violence is financial stress. This event is to help young families in Claiborne County with diapers, wipes, frozen baby food, other food and all kinds of stuff from our partners that are here today.”

Email newsletter signup

The free event had 81 families to pre-register and West said they were set up to accept others who didn’t get the chance to register in advance.

“We’re just going to let them drive through and we’re going to tell them we care about them and give them some good information and some good stuff,” she said.