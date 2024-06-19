Report: Tennessee factored TennCare reserves into new budget Published 1:25 pm Wednesday, June 19, 2024

By Jon Styff

The Center Square

Over the past few budget years, Tennessee has received TennCare reserves that have covered the state’s end-of-year budget shortfalls.

This budget year, Senate Finance Chair Bo Watson vowed the budget would be adjusted for lower-than-expected tax and use fee collections. The budget came in at $52.8 billion, lower than the past two years.

An analysis from Sycamore Institute shows the next fiscal year’s budget includes already obligated TennCare reserves.

“Our analyses of the state’s rainy day fund typically also includes the TennCare Reserve, which has also been used in the past to respond to economic downturns,” Sycamore Institute wrote in a recent budget summary. “However, FY 2025 budget documents show that a significant portion of those balances are already obligated for specific purposes (e.g., shared savings, IT improvements), so we have excluded them from this summary.”