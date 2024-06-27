CARS holds benefit show at Tazewell Park Published 4:02 pm Thursday, June 27, 2024

Tazewell Municipal Park hosted the Claiborne Auto & Rod Show (CARS) benefit for Springdale Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday afternoon. Over 50 cars, trucks and jeeps participated along with members of Tazewell-New Tazewell Fire Department with their Engine No. 1. Roney’s BBQ was on hand and T-Shirts and cold drinks were available. Visitors were also able to play cornhole and listen to the music being played at the park. (Photos by Jay Compton)