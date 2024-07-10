LMU and Kentucky hosptial announce nursing education center Published 2:49 pm Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Lincoln Memorial University-Caylor School of Nursing (LMU-CSON) and CHI Saint Joseph Health recently announce the grand opening of the new, state-of-the-art nursing education facility at the CHI Saint Joseph Health Keeneland Health Education Center.

“I am deeply honored to unveil our new state-of-the-art nursing education facility at the CHI Saint Joseph Health Keeneland Health Education Center. This extraordinary partnership with CHI Saint Joseph Health signifies a pivotal advancement in our enduring mission to serve the health care needs of Appalachia and beyond,” said LMU President Dr. Jason McConnell. “With cutting-edge technology and innovative resources, this facility is poised to provide our nursing students with an exceptional education and training experience, empowering them to lead and excel in the health care industry. Together, we are not only addressing the critical nursing shortage but also profoundly enhancing the well-being of our communities. This is a transformative step forward in shaping a healthier future for all.”

The new facility is designed to provide LMU nursing students with the latest in medical technology and educational resources, ensuring they receive top-notch training and are well-prepared to meet the demands of the health care industry.

“At CHI Saint Joseph Health, we recognize the need for additional opportunities for students to advance their nursing education,” said Melissa Bennett, DHA, FACHE, chief operating officer/chief nursing executive for CHI Saint Joseph Health. “Working with Lincoln Memorial University, we are pleased to provide another avenue to fill that need, while at the same time address the persistent nursing shortage we face not only in Kentucky, but across the U.S.”

Key features of the new nursing education facility in the Saint Joseph Office Park include advanced simulation labs, interactive classrooms with the latest audio-visual technology, and collaborative spaces for student interaction and group study.

“We are thrilled to open our new nursing facility in Lexington,” said Tammy Dean, DNP, RN, CNE, dean of the LMU-Caylor School of Nursing. “This expansion, in partnership with CHI Saint Joseph Health, represents our commitment to providing exceptional education and training to our nursing students, who will go on to make significant contributions to health care in our community and beyond.”

Nursing is the largest undergraduate major at LMU and the LMU-CSON currently offers programming at six sites, including the LMU main campus in Harrogate, Tennessee, LMU-Chattanooga in Chattanooga, Tennessee, LMU-Corbin in Corbin, Kentucky, LMU-Tampa in Tampa, Florida, and two sites in Knoxville, Tennessee – LMU-Cedar Bluff and the LMU Tower. Additionally, LMU-CSON offers an RN to BSN program, the Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) concentration in Family Nurse Practitioner, Family Psych Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Nursing Administration and the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) in a totally online format.

LMU is currently recruiting for the BSN program in Lexington. For more information, contact Lexington Coordinator of Nursing Recruitment and Advising Ethan Fultz at ethan.fultz@lmunet.edu.

The CSON offers a variety of degree options to meet nurses’ career goals including a Licensed Practical Nurse to Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN), the Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN), the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), the Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN-BSN), the Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) with concentrations including the Family Nurse Practitioner, Nursing Administration, and Family Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) and the Doctor of Nursing Practice with a Nurse Anesthesia concentration.

Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is located in Harrogate, Tennessee. For more information about the undergraduate and graduate programs available at LMU, contact the Office of Admissions at 423-869-6280 or email at admissions@LMUnet.edu.

CHI Saint Joseph Health, part of CommonSpirit Health, is one of the largest and most comprehensive health systems in the Commonwealth of Kentucky with 100 locations in 20 counties, including hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes, home health agencies and an ambulatory Care Center. The hospitals in CHI Saint Joseph Health are Flaget Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph Jessamine, Saint Joseph London, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, and Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East. In total, the health system serves patients in 35 counties statewide. CHI Saint Joseph Health is dedicated to providing a wide array of services toward a goal of building a healthier future for all. CHI Saint Joseph Health embodies a strong mission and faith-based heritage and works through local partnerships to expand access to care in the communities it serves.