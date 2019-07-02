Letter to the Editor

Let’s talk about life.

We all want to be happy. A person has to be saved before true happiness comes in life. Have you been saved? If you haven’t been saved, please accept Jesus into your heart. I like the song “Trust and Obey” for there is no other way to be happy in Jesus but to trust and obey. Are you in a struggle in life to live the Christian life. If a person will keep God’s commitments, the Holy Spirit will teach us what God wants us to do.

Josephine Patterson